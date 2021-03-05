People s United Financial Inc. Buys 5,762 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 497,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,726,000 after acquiring an additional 251,341 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

ALL opened at $109.35 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

