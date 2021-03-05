People s United Financial Inc. Buys 8,284 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $58.41.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

