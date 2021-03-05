People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

