People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $73,724,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

