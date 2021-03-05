People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

