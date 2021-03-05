People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $123.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

