People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $210.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average of $204.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

