People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

