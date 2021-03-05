People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

SUSC stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

