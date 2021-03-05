People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $108,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total transaction of $9,363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,111,634 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,030.81 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,032.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $957.81.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

