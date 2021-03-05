People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 280.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $330.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

