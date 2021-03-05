People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.95 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.