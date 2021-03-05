People s United Financial Inc. Sells 15,387 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 477,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 84,916 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.