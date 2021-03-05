People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $64,964,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

