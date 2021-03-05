People s United Financial Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $293.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $302.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.