PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.61. 731,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,887. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

