PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,568 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.04% of PerkinElmer worth $327,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.46. 13,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,746. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

