Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 92.6% against the dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $47.31 million and $117.87 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.