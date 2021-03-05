Permission Coin Price Up 526.1% Over Last 7 Days (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 147.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $17.11 million and $1.15 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 526.1% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

