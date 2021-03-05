Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in February

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,151. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

