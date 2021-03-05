PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading 5.6% Higher

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.78. 555,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,027,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

