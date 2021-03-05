PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.12. 480,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 176,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 51.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

