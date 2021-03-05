Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 618,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

