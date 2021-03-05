Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.98.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE:PEY remained flat at $C$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$969.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,078.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.