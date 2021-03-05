Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 799,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.