PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Price Up 6.1%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 107,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 102,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

PFSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.