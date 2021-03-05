PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780,000 shares during the period. PG&E comprises about 44.3% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned about 1.39% of PG&E worth $344,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 213,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,859,249. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.