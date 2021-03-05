PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,155,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.