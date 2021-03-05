Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.72. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pgs Asa has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $263.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%.

About Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

