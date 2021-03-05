PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Brent Boydston Sells 10,000 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Boydston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 318,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

