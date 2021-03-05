Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $96.84 million and approximately $22.09 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

