Phantasma Energy Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $13,191.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00464104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00468758 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,519,619 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.