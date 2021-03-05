Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $513,159.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.70 or 0.99677319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00039651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00087448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.