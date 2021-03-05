Phantasma Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $39.03 million and $407,448.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.07 or 0.99782523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.