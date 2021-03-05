Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

OTCMKTS PHMMF traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -249.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.98. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

