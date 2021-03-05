Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Trimmed by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,663. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

