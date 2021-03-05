PhoenixDAO Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $150,497.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

