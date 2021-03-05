Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,033.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $13,033.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,429,452 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

