Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 250.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Photronics worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

