Pickle Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.55 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $12.98 or 0.00026819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.00462876 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,344,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,317,522 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

