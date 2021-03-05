PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $1.15 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $496,199.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00466081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00068080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00082237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00459177 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,280,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

