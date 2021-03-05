Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.88% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $201,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.48 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.