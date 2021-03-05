Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report sales of $3.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 162,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

