Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,229.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.