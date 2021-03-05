Pillar Price Tops $0.0219 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $142,076.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.18 or 0.00752554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00042715 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.