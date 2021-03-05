PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the January 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of PCQ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,366. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

