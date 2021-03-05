PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

PFN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 253,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

