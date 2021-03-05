PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 61.3% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the January 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of PMX opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
