PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 61.3% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the January 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PMX opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

