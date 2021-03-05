Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Increased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 4.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

PDD traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.73. 446,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

