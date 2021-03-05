Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.34. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 174,215 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$107.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

